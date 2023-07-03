Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Nationals - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Spencer Steer -- with a slugging percentage of .706 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the mound, on July 3 at 6:05 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-3 in his last game against the Padres.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Read More About This Game
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati with 84 hits and an OBP of .374, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .502.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 21st in the league in slugging.
- In 66.7% of his 81 games this season, Steer has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.
- In 14 games this season, he has hit a long ball (17.3%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Steer has picked up an RBI in 42.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 17.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 38 games this season (46.9%), including multiple runs in five games.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|40
|.293
|AVG
|.273
|.395
|OBP
|.353
|.497
|SLG
|.507
|15
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|7
|25
|RBI
|25
|29/22
|K/BB
|35/17
|7
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.77).
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 113 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Irvin makes the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.91 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.91, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .257 against him.
