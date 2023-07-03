TJ Friedl, with a slugging percentage of .425 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the mound, July 3 at 6:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Padres.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Explore More About This Game

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl has 13 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 21 walks while batting .306.

Friedl has picked up a hit in 65.6% of his 61 games this year, with multiple hits in 34.4% of them.

Looking at the 61 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (9.8%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 31.1% of his games this year, Friedl has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (9.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 23 games this season (37.7%), including multiple runs in seven games.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 29 .287 AVG .324 .371 OBP .371 .509 SLG .444 13 XBH 9 4 HR 2 21 RBI 10 24/13 K/BB 20/8 7 SB 7

Nationals Pitching Rankings