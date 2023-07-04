After going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game, Joey Votto and the Cincinnati Reds face the Washington Nationals (who will start Patrick Corbin) at 11:05 AM ET on Tuesday.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Game Time: 11:05 AM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Joey Votto At The Plate

Votto is hitting .154 with four home runs and five walks.

This year, Votto has totaled at least one hit in four of 12 games (33.3%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has homered in three games this season (25.0%), homering in 8.5% of his trips to the dish.

In four games this season (33.3%), Votto has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (25.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once five times this year (41.7%), including one multi-run game.

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 3 .192 AVG .077 .364 OBP .143 .538 SLG .308 3 XBH 1 3 HR 1 7 RBI 3 10/4 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings