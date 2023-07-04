The Cincinnati Reds and Nick Senzel (.304 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 11:05 AM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Padres.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

11:05 AM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Nick Senzel At The Plate

Senzel is batting .242 with eight doubles, five home runs and 21 walks.

Senzel has picked up a hit in 31 of 55 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.

In five games this season, he has gone deep (9.1%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).

Senzel has had an RBI in 22 games this season (40.0%), including five multi-RBI outings (9.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 20 games this season (36.4%), including five multi-run games (9.1%).

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 25 .219 AVG .271 .263 OBP .380 .314 SLG .424 6 XBH 7 2 HR 3 14 RBI 14 29/6 K/BB 18/15 3 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings