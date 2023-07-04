Brett Kennedy takes the mound for the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday at Nationals Park against Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 11:05 AM ET.

Reds vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 11:05 AM ET

11:05 AM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 22nd in MLB action with 89 home runs. They average one per game.

Cincinnati is 12th in MLB with a .412 slugging percentage.

The Reds' .255 batting average ranks 12th in MLB.

Cincinnati has the No. 7 offense in baseball, scoring five runs per game (421 total runs).

The Reds are fourth in MLB with a .334 on-base percentage.

The Reds strike out 8.9 times per game to rank 21st in the majors.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks 17th in the majors.

Cincinnati has a 4.95 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Reds have the fifth-highest WHIP in the majors (1.447).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Kennedy will make his first start of the season for the Reds.

The 28-year-old righty makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 6/28/2023 Orioles W 11-7 Away Luke Weaver Kyle Gibson 6/30/2023 Padres W 7-5 Home Graham Ashcraft Seth Lugo 7/1/2023 Padres L 12-5 Home Brandon Williamson Michael Wacha 7/2/2023 Padres W 4-3 Home Andrew Abbott Adrian Morejon 7/3/2023 Nationals W 3-2 Away Luke Weaver Jake Irvin 7/4/2023 Nationals - Away Brett Kennedy Patrick Corbin 7/5/2023 Nationals - Away Graham Ashcraft Josiah Gray 7/6/2023 Nationals - Away Brandon Williamson MacKenzie Gore 7/7/2023 Brewers - Away Andrew Abbott Corbin Burnes 7/8/2023 Brewers - Away Luke Weaver Colin Rea 7/9/2023 Brewers - Away - Julio Teheran

