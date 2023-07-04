Brett Kennedy will take the mound for the Cincinnati Reds (46-39) on Tuesday, July 4 versus the Washington Nationals (34-50), who will answer with Patrick Corbin. The first pitch will be thrown at 11:05 AM ET at Nationals Park.

Oddsmakers list the Reds as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +100 moneyline odds to win. A 9.5-run over/under is listed in this game.

Reds vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 11:05 AM ET

11:05 AM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Kennedy - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (5-9, 4.93 ERA)

Reds vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Reds have been favored 21 times and won 14, or 66.7%, of those games.

The Reds have a 9-5 record (winning 64.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

The Reds have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just two times in the last 10 games, and won both matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Cincinnati and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have been victorious in 31, or 39.7%, of the 78 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Nationals have been victorious 29 times in 73 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 2nd Win NL Central +200 - 2nd

