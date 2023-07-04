Reds vs. Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 4
The Washington Nationals (34-50) will look to Jeimer Candelario, currently on a two-game homer streak, versus the Cincinnati Reds (46-39) at 11:05 AM ET on Tuesday, at Nationals Park.
The Reds will call on Brett Kennedy against the Nationals and Patrick Corbin (5-9).
Reds vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Time: 11:05 AM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Kennedy - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (5-9, 4.93 ERA)
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brett Kennedy
- Kennedy will make his first start of the season for the Reds.
- The 28-year-old right-hander will make his season debut.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin
- Corbin gets the start for the Nationals, his 18th of the season. He is 5-9 with a 4.93 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went seven scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.93, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .302 against him.
- Corbin has recorded eight quality starts this year.
- Corbin will try to go five or more innings for his 17th straight start. He's averaging 5.7 frames per outing.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 17 appearances this season.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 4.93 ERA ranks 60th, 1.541 WHIP ranks 64th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 62nd.
