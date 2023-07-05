Wednesday's contest that pits the Washington Nationals (34-51) versus the Cincinnati Reds (47-39) at Nationals Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Nationals. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on July 5.

The probable starters are Graham Ashcraft (3-6) for the Reds and Josiah Gray (6-6) for the Nationals.

Reds vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Reds vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Nationals 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a perfect record of 3-0.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

This season, the Reds have been favored 22 times and won 15, or 68.2%, of those games.

Cincinnati is 9-5 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Reds.

Cincinnati has scored the seventh-most runs in the majors this season with 429.

The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.94).

Reds Schedule