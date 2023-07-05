Player prop bet odds for Spencer Steer, Lane Thomas and others are available when the Cincinnati Reds visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Wednesday (first pitch at 7:05 PM ET).

Reds vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Graham Ashcraft Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Ashcraft Stats

The Reds will send Graham Ashcraft (3-6) to the mound for his 16th start this season.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Ashcraft has 11 starts of five or more innings this season in 15 chances. He averages 5 innings per outing.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.

Ashcraft Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Padres Jun. 30 6.2 3 1 1 7 2 vs. Braves Jun. 24 4.0 10 6 6 2 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 8 2.2 3 3 3 1 2 vs. Brewers Jun. 3 4.0 9 10 10 2 4 at Cubs May. 28 5.0 5 3 3 6 3

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Steer Stats

Steer has 89 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 40 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashed .292/.381/.505 so far this year.

Steer hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .500 with two home runs, four walks and five RBI.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jul. 4 4-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 at Nationals Jul. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Jul. 2 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Padres Jul. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jun. 30 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 0

Jonathan India Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

India Stats

Jonathan India has 17 doubles, 13 home runs, 33 walks and 48 RBI (84 total hits). He has swiped 11 bases.

He has a slash line of .255/.344/.426 so far this year.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jul. 4 3-for-6 3 2 3 9 0 at Nationals Jul. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 1 1-for-3 1 1 4 4 0 vs. Padres Jun. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 23 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 20 walks and 45 RBI (100 total hits). He has swiped seven bases.

He has a .301/.347/.509 slash line so far this year.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 4 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 3 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Phillies Jul. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jul. 1 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Phillies Jun. 30 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 80 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 30 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .261/.339/.477 slash line on the season.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jul. 3 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 at Phillies Jul. 2 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 at Phillies Jul. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Phillies Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

