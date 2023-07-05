Jonathan India leads the Cincinnati Reds (47-39) into a contest against the Washington Nationals (34-51) a game after homering twice in an 8-4 victory over the Nationals. It begins at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

The probable starters are Graham Ashcraft (3-6) for the Reds and Josiah Gray (6-6) for the Nationals.

Reds vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ashcraft - CIN (3-6, 6.66 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (6-6, 3.30 ERA)

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Graham Ashcraft

Ashcraft (3-6) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in 6 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres.

The 25-year-old has pitched to a 6.66 ERA this season with 7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.8 walks per nine across 15 games.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

Ashcraft has 11 starts of five or more innings this season in 15 chances. He averages 5 innings per outing.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 15 chances this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Josiah Gray

Gray gets the start for the Nationals, his 18th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.30 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 95 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

In 17 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.30, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .247 against him.

Gray has six quality starts under his belt this season.

Gray will try to last five or more innings for his seventh straight appearance. He's averaging 5.6 innings per outing.

He has had two appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

This season, the 25-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.30), 52nd in WHIP (1.385), and 40th in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers.

