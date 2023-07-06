Luke Maile Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Nationals - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Luke Maile -- with a slugging percentage of .273 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the hill, on July 6 at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Nationals.
Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Maile? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Nationals Player Props
|Reds vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Reds vs Nationals
|Reds vs Nationals Odds
|Reds vs Nationals Prediction
Luke Maile At The Plate
- Maile has seven doubles, three home runs and six walks while hitting .227.
- Maile has recorded a hit in 16 of 35 games this season (45.7%), including four multi-hit games (11.4%).
- He has gone deep in 8.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Maile has picked up an RBI in six games this season (17.1%), with more than one RBI in four of them (11.4%).
- He has scored in nine games this season (25.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|15
|.167
|AVG
|.324
|.224
|OBP
|.378
|.241
|SLG
|.676
|2
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|7
|19/3
|K/BB
|9/3
|1
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.81 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 119 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Gore (4-7) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 18th start of the season. He has a 4.48 ERA in 88 1/3 innings pitched, with 107 strikeouts.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 2 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 24-year-old's 4.48 ERA ranks 47th, 1.472 WHIP ranks 57th, and 10.9 K/9 ranks seventh among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.