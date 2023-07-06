Player prop bet odds for Luis Arraez, Paul Goldschmidt and others are available when the Miami Marlins host the St. Louis Cardinals at LoanDepot park on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 121 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .384/.437/.476 slash line on the season.

Arraez hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .268 with three doubles, three walks and four RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jul. 5 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 4 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Braves Jul. 2 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 at Braves Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 18 doubles, 22 home runs, 42 walks and 49 RBI (77 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .252/.348/.526 so far this season.

Soler brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with five doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jul. 5 2-for-4 3 0 0 3 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 4 3-for-4 3 0 2 5 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Braves Jul. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 93 hits with 20 doubles, 15 home runs, 44 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a .284/.370/.482 slash line on the year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jul. 5 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jul. 4 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Jul. 3 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 1 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Arenado Stats

Nolan Arenado has 17 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 23 walks and 57 RBI (89 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He's slashed .280/.326/.497 on the season.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jul. 5 3-for-5 2 0 2 6 0 at Marlins Jul. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jul. 3 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 2 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 1 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

