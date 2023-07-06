Nick Senzel Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Nationals - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Nick Senzel (.478 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) in his last game against the Nationals.
Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Senzel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Nick Senzel At The Plate
- Senzel has eight doubles, six home runs and 21 walks while hitting .241.
- Senzel has had a hit in 32 of 56 games this season (57.1%), including multiple hits 13 times (23.2%).
- He has gone deep in 10.7% of his games in 2023 (six of 56), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Senzel has driven home a run in 23 games this season (41.1%), including more than one RBI in 10.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 21 games this year (37.5%), including multiple runs in five games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|26
|.219
|AVG
|.267
|.263
|OBP
|.371
|.314
|SLG
|.444
|6
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|17
|29/6
|K/BB
|18/15
|3
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.81 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 119 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Gore gets the start for the Nationals, his 18th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 4.48 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 88 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty went 2 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 24-year-old's 4.48 ERA ranks 47th, 1.472 WHIP ranks 57th, and 10.9 K/9 ranks seventh among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.