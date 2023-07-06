Thursday's game between the Cincinnati Reds (48-39) and Washington Nationals (34-52) going head to head at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 1:05 PM ET on July 6.

The Nationals will give the ball to MacKenzie Gore (4-7, 4.48 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Brandon Williamson (1-2, 5.36 ERA).

Reds vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Reds vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Reds 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 3-3.

When it comes to the over/under, Cincinnati and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.

The Reds have won in 30, or 48.4%, of the 62 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Cincinnati has a win-loss record of 25-30 when favored by +100 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Cincinnati is No. 5 in the majors, scoring five runs per game (438 total runs).

The Reds have pitched to a 4.91 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Reds Schedule