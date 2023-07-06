The Washington Nationals and Jeimer Candelario will hit the field against the Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer on Thursday at 1:05 PM ET in the final game of a four-game series at Nationals Park.

Reds vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

1:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Explore More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 94 home runs rank 18th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 267 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 10th in MLB with a .419 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.

Cincinnati has scored 438 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .339 this season, which ranks third in the league.

The Reds rank 20th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Cincinnati averages the 16th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.91 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.446 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds' Brandon Williamson (1-2) will make his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run in five innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Diego Padres.

In nine starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Williamson has made six starts of five or more innings in nine chances this season, and averages 4.8 frames when he pitches.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 7/1/2023 Padres L 12-5 Home Brandon Williamson Michael Wacha 7/2/2023 Padres W 4-3 Home Andrew Abbott Adrian Morejon 7/3/2023 Nationals W 3-2 Away Luke Weaver Jake Irvin 7/4/2023 Nationals W 8-4 Away Brett Kennedy Patrick Corbin 7/5/2023 Nationals W 9-2 Away Graham Ashcraft Josiah Gray 7/6/2023 Nationals - Away Brandon Williamson MacKenzie Gore 7/7/2023 Brewers - Away Andrew Abbott Corbin Burnes 7/8/2023 Brewers - Away Luke Weaver Colin Rea 7/9/2023 Brewers - Away - Julio Teheran 7/14/2023 Brewers - Home - - 7/15/2023 Brewers - Home - -

