How to Watch the Reds vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 6
The Washington Nationals and Jeimer Candelario will hit the field against the Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer on Thursday at 1:05 PM ET in the final game of a four-game series at Nationals Park.
Reds vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds' 94 home runs rank 18th in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 267 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 10th in MLB with a .419 slugging percentage this season.
- The Reds' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.
- Cincinnati has scored 438 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Reds have an on-base percentage of .339 this season, which ranks third in the league.
- The Reds rank 20th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.
- Cincinnati averages the 16th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.
- Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.91 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.446 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds' Brandon Williamson (1-2) will make his 10th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up one earned run in five innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Diego Padres.
- In nine starts this season, he's earned one quality start.
- Williamson has made six starts of five or more innings in nine chances this season, and averages 4.8 frames when he pitches.
- He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/1/2023
|Padres
|L 12-5
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Michael Wacha
|7/2/2023
|Padres
|W 4-3
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Adrian Morejon
|7/3/2023
|Nationals
|W 3-2
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Jake Irvin
|7/4/2023
|Nationals
|W 8-4
|Away
|Brett Kennedy
|Patrick Corbin
|7/5/2023
|Nationals
|W 9-2
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Josiah Gray
|7/6/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|MacKenzie Gore
|7/7/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Corbin Burnes
|7/8/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Colin Rea
|7/9/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|-
|Julio Teheran
|7/14/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|-
|-
