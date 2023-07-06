The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (.432 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Nationals.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer has 90 hits and an OBP of .381 to go with a slugging percentage of .500. All three of those stats lead Cincinnati hitters this season.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 18th in the league in slugging.

Steer enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .400 with one homer.

Steer has picked up a hit in 57 of 84 games this season, with multiple hits 24 times.

Looking at the 84 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 14 of them (16.7%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 35 games this year (41.7%), Steer has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (16.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 40 times this season (47.6%), including five games with multiple runs (6.0%).

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 43 .293 AVG .288 .395 OBP .367 .497 SLG .503 15 XBH 20 7 HR 7 25 RBI 26 29/22 K/BB 35/19 7 SB 2

