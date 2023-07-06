Will Benson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Nationals - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Will Benson and his .563 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his last game against the Nationals.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Will Benson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Nationals Player Props
|Reds vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Reds vs Nationals
|Reds vs Nationals Odds
|Reds vs Nationals Prediction
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson is hitting .287 with three doubles, three triples, three home runs and 16 walks.
- Benson has had a hit in 19 of 38 games this year (50.0%), including multiple hits seven times (18.4%).
- He has homered in 7.9% of his games in 2023 (three of 38), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Benson has an RBI in six of 38 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.
- In 34.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (7.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|20
|.212
|AVG
|.357
|.305
|OBP
|.446
|.385
|SLG
|.518
|3
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|5
|21/7
|K/BB
|9/9
|4
|SB
|3
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 4.81 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals allow the third-most home runs in baseball (119 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Nationals will send Gore (4-7) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 4-7 with a 4.48 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 88 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 24-year-old's 4.48 ERA ranks 47th, 1.472 WHIP ranks 57th, and 10.9 K/9 ranks seventh among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.