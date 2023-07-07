Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Jake Fraley (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Nationals.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley is hitting .279 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 29 walks.
- In 43 of 69 games this year (62.3%) Fraley has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (24.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14.5% of his games in 2023 (10 of 69), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Fraley has driven home a run in 32 games this year (46.4%), including more than one RBI in 17.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 31.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.1%.
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|32
|.275
|AVG
|.283
|.336
|OBP
|.400
|.483
|SLG
|.465
|13
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|5
|24
|RBI
|27
|24/10
|K/BB
|15/19
|7
|SB
|9
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 111 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Burnes gets the start for the Brewers, his 18th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.00 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing only one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 4.00 ERA ranks 36th, 1.135 WHIP ranks 19th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 33rd.
