The Cincinnati Reds, including Joey Votto (batting .182 in his past 10 games, with two home runs, five walks and five RBI), battle starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Nationals.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Votto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Joey Votto At The Plate

Votto is hitting .217 with five home runs and six walks.

In 42.9% of his games this season (six of 14), Votto has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (21.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 28.6% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 9.1% of his trips to the dish.

Votto has driven in a run in six games this season (42.9%), including three games with more than one RBI (21.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in six of 14 games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 5 .192 AVG .250 .364 OBP .318 .538 SLG .550 3 XBH 2 3 HR 2 7 RBI 5 10/4 K/BB 8/2 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings