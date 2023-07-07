On Friday, Jonathan India (batting .175 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Jonathan India At The Plate

India has 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 35 walks while batting .252.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 90th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 49th and he is 85th in slugging.

India has had a hit in 61 of 88 games this season (69.3%), including multiple hits 19 times (21.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.0% of his games this season, India has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 55.7% of his games this season (49 of 88), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (12.5%) he has scored more than once.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 44 .288 AVG .221 .385 OBP .304 .462 SLG .381 17 XBH 13 5 HR 8 25 RBI 23 31/19 K/BB 42/16 7 SB 4

Brewers Pitching Rankings