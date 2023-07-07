Luke Maile -- with an on-base percentage of .182 in his past 10 games, 99 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the hill, on July 7 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Nationals.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +290)

Explore More About This Game

Luke Maile At The Plate

Maile is batting .225 with seven doubles, three home runs and six walks.

Maile has gotten at least one hit in 44.4% of his games this year (16 of 36), with multiple hits four times (11.1%).

Looking at the 36 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (8.3%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Maile has had at least one RBI in 16.7% of his games this year (six of 36), with more than one RBI four times (11.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in nine games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 16 .167 AVG .314 .224 OBP .368 .241 SLG .657 2 XBH 8 1 HR 2 4 RBI 7 19/3 K/BB 9/3 1 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings