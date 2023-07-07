Luke Maile -- with an on-base percentage of .182 in his past 10 games, 99 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the hill, on July 7 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Nationals.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +290)

Luke Maile At The Plate

  • Maile is batting .225 with seven doubles, three home runs and six walks.
  • Maile has gotten at least one hit in 44.4% of his games this year (16 of 36), with multiple hits four times (11.1%).
  • Looking at the 36 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (8.3%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Maile has had at least one RBI in 16.7% of his games this year (six of 36), with more than one RBI four times (11.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in nine games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 16
.167 AVG .314
.224 OBP .368
.241 SLG .657
2 XBH 8
1 HR 2
4 RBI 7
19/3 K/BB 9/3
1 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Brewers' 4.11 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to give up 111 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
  • Burnes makes the start for the Brewers, his 18th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.00 ERA and 96 strikeouts through 101 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander went seven innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing two earned runs while surrendering one hit.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (4.00), 19th in WHIP (1.135), and 33rd in K/9 (8.5).
