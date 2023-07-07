Friday's game at American Family Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (47-41) matching up with the Cincinnati Reds (49-39) at 8:10 PM ET (on July 7). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Brewers, so expect a competitive matchup.

The probable pitchers are Corbin Burnes (6-5) for the Brewers and Andrew Abbott (4-0) for the Reds.

Reds vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Reds vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 4-2.

When it comes to the over/under, Cincinnati and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Reds' previous 10 games have not had a runline set by sportsbooks.

The Reds have won in 31, or 49.2%, of the 63 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Cincinnati has a mark of 28-30 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Cincinnati is No. 5 in baseball, scoring five runs per game (443 total runs).

The Reds have pitched to a 4.88 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Reds Schedule