The Milwaukee Brewers (47-41) and the Cincinnati Reds (49-39) will match up on Friday, July 7 at American Family Field, with Corbin Burnes getting the ball for the Brewers and Andrew Abbott toeing the rubber for the Reds. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Reds have been listed as -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Brewers (-115). A 7.5-run total is listed in the game.

Reds vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (6-5, 4.00 ERA) vs Abbott - CIN (4-0, 1.21 ERA)

Reds vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have won 24, or 57.1%, of the 42 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Brewers have a record of 24-18 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (57.1% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers went 2-1 across the three games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 63 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (49.2%) in those games.

The Reds have a mark of 28-30 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 4-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Reds vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Votto 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+190) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+270) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+260) Will Benson 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+290) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+220)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 15th 1st Win NL Central +170 - 2nd

