TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-0 in his most recent game, TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Corbin Burnes) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-0) against the Nationals.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl is hitting .306 with 13 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 24 walks.
- Friedl has picked up a hit in 43 of 65 games this year, with multiple hits 22 times.
- Looking at the 65 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in six of them (9.2%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 20 games this year (30.8%), Friedl has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (9.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 24 of 65 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|32
|.287
|AVG
|.322
|.371
|OBP
|.388
|.509
|SLG
|.430
|13
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|2
|21
|RBI
|11
|24/13
|K/BB
|22/11
|7
|SB
|9
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.11).
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 111 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Burnes gets the start for the Brewers, his 18th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.00 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 4.00 ERA ranks 36th, 1.135 WHIP ranks 19th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 33rd.
