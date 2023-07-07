2023 U.S. Women’s Open Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 2
Hyo Joo Kim is the current leader (+2000) at the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open after one round of play.
U.S. Women’s Open Second Round Information
- Start Time: 10:00 AM ET
- Venue: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Par/Distance: Par 72/6,509 yards
U.S. Women’s Open Best Odds to Win
Rose Zhang
- Tee Time: 11:50 AM ET
- Current Rank: 39th (+2)
- Odds to Win: +900
Zhang Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|74
|+2
|3
|3
|39th
Jin-young Ko
- Tee Time: 5:35 PM ET
- Current Rank: 124th (+7)
- Odds to Win: +1400
Ko Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|79
|+7
|1
|6
|124th
Atthaya Thitikul
- Tee Time: 11:39 AM ET
- Current Rank: 83rd (+4)
- Odds to Win: +1800
Thitikul Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|76
|+4
|1
|5
|83rd
Hyo Joo Kim
- Tee Time: 11:17 AM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-4)
- Odds to Win: +2000
Kim Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|68
|-4
|5
|1
|1st
Leona Maguire
- Tee Time: 11:39 AM ET
- Current Rank: 3rd (-3)
- Odds to Win: +2000
Maguire Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|69
|-3
|5
|2
|3rd
U.S. Women’s Open Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Xiyu Lin
|1st (-4)
|+2200
|Nelly Korda
|83rd (+4)
|+2200
|Hye-jin Choi
|124th (+7)
|+2500
|Minjee Lee
|21st (E)
|+2800
|Ayaka Furue
|39th (+2)
|+3000
|Carlota Ciganda
|39th (+2)
|+3300
|Lydia Ko
|83rd (+4)
|+3300
|Ruoning Yin
|13th (-1)
|+3300
|Nasa Hataoka
|3rd (-3)
|+4000
|Megan Khang
|29th (+1)
|+4000
