Will Benson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Will Benson (.364 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Nationals.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Will Benson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson has four doubles, three triples, three home runs and 17 walks while hitting .288.
- Benson has gotten at least one hit in 51.3% of his games this year (20 of 39), with more than one hit seven times (17.9%).
- In three games this year, he has hit a home run (7.7%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Benson has picked up an RBI in 15.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.7% of his games.
- He has scored in 14 of 39 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|21
|.212
|AVG
|.356
|.305
|OBP
|.449
|.385
|SLG
|.525
|3
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|5
|21/7
|K/BB
|10/10
|4
|SB
|3
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.11).
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 111 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Burnes (6-5) takes the mound for the Brewers in his 18th start of the season. He has a 4.00 ERA in 101 1/3 innings pitched, with 96 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty threw seven innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing two earned runs while surrendering one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 4.00 ERA ranks 36th, 1.135 WHIP ranks 19th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 33rd.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.