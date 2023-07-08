Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Jake Fraley (.323 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Rea. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley is batting .275 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 30 walks.
- Fraley has reached base via a hit in 43 games this year (of 70 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- In 14.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Fraley has had an RBI in 32 games this season (45.7%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (17.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 22 of 70 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|33
|.275
|AVG
|.275
|.336
|OBP
|.395
|.483
|SLG
|.451
|13
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|5
|24
|RBI
|27
|24/10
|K/BB
|17/20
|7
|SB
|9
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 112 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Rea (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 15th start of the season. He has a 4.40 ERA in 75 2/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up a 4.40 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .230 to opposing batters.
