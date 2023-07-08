On Saturday, Jake Fraley (.323 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Rea. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley is batting .275 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 30 walks.

Fraley has reached base via a hit in 43 games this year (of 70 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

In 14.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Fraley has had an RBI in 32 games this season (45.7%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (17.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 22 of 70 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 33 .275 AVG .275 .336 OBP .395 .483 SLG .451 13 XBH 8 6 HR 5 24 RBI 27 24/10 K/BB 17/20 7 SB 9

Brewers Pitching Rankings