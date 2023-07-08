Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers will play Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday at American Family Field, at 4:10 PM ET.

The Reds are listed as +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Brewers (-130). The total is 9.5 runs for this game (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Reds gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Reds vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -130 +110 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Recent Betting Performance

The Reds have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Reds and their foes are 6-4-0 in their last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.

Read More About This Game

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been victorious in 31, or 48.4%, of the 64 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Cincinnati has a record of 25-25, a 50% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +110 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in 52 of its 89 games with a total.

In 12 games with a line this season, the Reds have a mark of 6-6-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-21 26-19 18-20 31-20 31-29 18-11

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.