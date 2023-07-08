Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers meet Tyler Stephenson and the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET in the second game of a six-game series.

Reds vs. Brewers Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit 96 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Cincinnati ranks 12th in the majors with a .416 team slugging percentage.

The Reds have a team batting average of .257 this season, which ranks 10th among MLB teams.

Cincinnati has scored the fifth-most runs in baseball this season with 446.

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .338 this season, which ranks third in the league.

The Reds rank 20th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

Cincinnati averages the 17th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

Cincinnati has the 27th-ranked ERA (4.91) in the majors this season.

The Reds have a combined 1.452 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Luke Weaver (2-2) will take the mound for the Reds, his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings pitched against the Washington Nationals on Monday.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

In 14 starts this season, Weaver has lasted five or more innings eight times, with an average of 4.9 innings per appearance.

He has made 14 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 7/3/2023 Nationals W 3-2 Away Luke Weaver Jake Irvin 7/4/2023 Nationals W 8-4 Away Brett Kennedy Patrick Corbin 7/5/2023 Nationals W 9-2 Away Graham Ashcraft Josiah Gray 7/6/2023 Nationals W 5-4 Away Brandon Williamson MacKenzie Gore 7/7/2023 Brewers L 7-3 Away Andrew Abbott Corbin Burnes 7/8/2023 Brewers - Away Luke Weaver Colin Rea 7/9/2023 Brewers - Away Ben Lively Wade Miley 7/14/2023 Brewers - Home - - 7/15/2023 Brewers - Home - - 7/16/2023 Brewers - Home - - 7/17/2023 Giants - Home - -

