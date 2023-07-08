On Saturday, July 8, Christian Yelich's Milwaukee Brewers (48-41) host Spencer Steer's Cincinnati Reds (49-40) at American Family Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Reds are listed as +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Brewers (-130). A 9.5-run total is listed in the matchup.

Reds vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea - MIL (5-4, 4.40 ERA) vs Luke Weaver - CIN (2-2, 6.72 ERA)

Reds vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have been favorites in 43 games this season and won 25 (58.1%) of those contests.

The Brewers have a 15-11 record (winning 57.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

Milwaukee has a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Brewers went 3-1 over the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Reds have won in 31, or 48.4%, of the 64 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Reds have been victorious 25 times in 50 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Reds vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jake Fraley 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+150) Jonathan India 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+195) Joey Votto 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+120) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+190)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 15th 1st Win NL Central +170 - 2nd

