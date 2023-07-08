Will Benson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Will Benson -- batting .333 with three doubles, a triple, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the mound, on July 8 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Brewers.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson is batting .286 with four doubles, three triples, three home runs and 18 walks.
- In 50.0% of his 40 games this season, Benson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in three games this year (7.5%), leaving the park in 2.3% of his chances at the plate.
- In 15.0% of his games this year, Benson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.5%.
- He has scored in 14 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|22
|.212
|AVG
|.350
|.305
|OBP
|.451
|.385
|SLG
|.517
|3
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|5
|21/7
|K/BB
|10/11
|4
|SB
|3
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 112 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Rea makes the start for the Brewers, his 15th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.40 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.40, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are batting .230 against him.
