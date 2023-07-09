Kevin Newman -- .185 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the mound, on July 9 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kevin Newman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Kevin Newman At The Plate

Newman is batting .259 with 13 doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.

In 63.3% of his games this year (38 of 60), Newman has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (18.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 5.0% of his games this season, and 1.4% of his chances at the plate.

Newman has driven in a run in 19 games this year (31.7%), including seven games with more than one RBI (11.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 21 games this year (35.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 28 .248 AVG .272 .289 OBP .349 .371 SLG .370 7 XBH 9 3 HR 0 15 RBI 12 20/6 K/BB 8/10 5 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings