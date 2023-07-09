Luke Maile Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Luke Maile -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, on July 9 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Luke Maile At The Plate
- Maile is hitting .217 with seven doubles, three home runs and six walks.
- Maile has gotten a hit in 16 of 37 games this season (43.2%), including four multi-hit games (10.8%).
- In 8.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Maile has picked up an RBI in six games this year (16.2%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (10.8%).
- He has scored in nine games this season (24.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|17
|.167
|AVG
|.289
|.224
|OBP
|.341
|.241
|SLG
|.605
|2
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|7
|19/3
|K/BB
|9/3
|1
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 114 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Miley makes the start for the Brewers, his 13th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.36 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the left-hander went five innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 36-year-old has a 3.36 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .237 to opposing hitters.
