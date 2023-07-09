The Cincinnati Reds, including Nick Senzel and his .440 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Brewers.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Nick Senzel At The Plate

Senzel is hitting .240 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks.

Senzel has gotten at least one hit in 56.9% of his games this season (33 of 58), with more than one hit 13 times (22.4%).

He has hit a long ball in seven games this season (12.1%), leaving the park in 3.1% of his chances at the plate.

Senzel has had at least one RBI in 41.4% of his games this season (24 of 58), with two or more RBI seven times (12.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 22 games this year (37.9%), including multiple runs in five games.

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 28 .219 AVG .263 .263 OBP .364 .314 SLG .463 6 XBH 9 2 HR 5 14 RBI 19 29/6 K/BB 19/15 3 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings