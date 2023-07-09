Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
After hitting .289 with two home runs, seven walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Wade Miley) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer has 90 hits and an OBP of .371 to go with a slugging percentage of .483. All three of those stats rank first among Cincinnati hitters this season.
- He ranks 31st in batting average, 18th in on base percentage, and 33rd in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Steer has picked up a hit in 65.5% of his 87 games this year, with multiple hits in 27.6% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (14 of 87), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 40.2% of his games this season, Steer has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 46.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 5.7%.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|46
|.293
|AVG
|.270
|.395
|OBP
|.350
|.497
|SLG
|.471
|15
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|7
|25
|RBI
|26
|29/22
|K/BB
|39/20
|7
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 4.14 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (114 total, 1.3 per game).
- Miley makes the start for the Brewers, his 13th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.36 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.36, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .237 against him.
