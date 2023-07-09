TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TJ Friedl, with a slugging percentage of .375 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, July 9 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Brewers.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl is batting .304 with 13 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 25 walks.
- Friedl has gotten a hit in 44 of 67 games this season (65.7%), including 23 multi-hit games (34.3%).
- In 9.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 20 games this season (29.9%), Friedl has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (9.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 25 of 67 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|34
|.287
|AVG
|.318
|.371
|OBP
|.385
|.509
|SLG
|.419
|13
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|2
|21
|RBI
|11
|24/13
|K/BB
|23/12
|7
|SB
|9
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Brewers have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.14).
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 114 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Miley makes the start for the Brewers, his 13th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.36 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the lefty threw five innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 36-year-old has a 3.36 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .237 to his opponents.
