The Cincinnati Reds, including Will Benson and his .676 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and an RBI) against the Brewers.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Benson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Will Benson At The Plate

  • Benson is batting .293 with four doubles, four triples, four home runs and 18 walks.
  • Benson has picked up a hit in 21 of 41 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.
  • He has hit a home run in 9.8% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Benson has an RBI in seven of 41 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.
  • He has scored in 15 of 41 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 23
.212 AVG .359
.305 OBP .453
.385 SLG .594
3 XBH 9
3 HR 1
4 RBI 6
21/7 K/BB 11/11
4 SB 3

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Brewers have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.14).
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (114 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Miley gets the start for the Brewers, his 13th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.36 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the lefty tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • In 12 games this season, the 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.36, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .237 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.