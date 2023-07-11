Mystics vs. Storm: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 11
The Seattle Storm (4-14), on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena, will attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when visiting the Washington Mystics (10-8). This game is at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC, Monumental, FOX13+, and Prime Video.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mystics vs. Storm matchup.
Mystics vs. Storm Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-DC, Monumental, FOX13+, and Prime Video
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
Mystics vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mystics Moneyline
|Storm Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Mystics (-6.5)
|157.5
|-250
|+210
|BetMGM
|Mystics (-5.5)
|156.5
|-250
|+200
|PointsBet
|Mystics (-6.5)
|157.5
|-275
|+200
|Tipico
|Mystics (-6.5)
|157.5
|-280
|+210
Mystics vs. Storm Betting Trends
- The Mystics are 8-9-0 ATS this season.
- The Storm have put together a 9-8-0 ATS record so far this season.
- Washington has been favored by 5.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
- Seattle has an ATS record of 6-4 when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs this year.
- In the Mystics' 17 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.
- In the Storm's 17 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.
