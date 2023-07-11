Mystics vs. Storm Injury Report, Betting Odds - July 11
Find the injury report for the Washington Mystics (10-8), which currently has four players listed, as the Mystics prepare for their matchup with the Seattle Storm (4-14) at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena on Tuesday, July 11 at 7:00 PM ET.
Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
The Mystics are coming off of a 92-84 loss to the Sun in their last game on Sunday.
Rep your team with officially licensed Mystics gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Washington Mystics Injury Report Today
|Name
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kristi Toliver
|Out
|Plantar Fasciitis
|4.4
|0.6
|0.9
|Natasha Cloud
|Out
|Ankle
|11
|3.4
|6.1
|Elena Delle Donne
|Out
|Ankle
|18.2
|6
|2.6
|Shakira Austin
|Out
|Hip
|11.4
|7.8
|0.9
Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Mystics vs. Storm Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-DC, Monumental, FOX13+, and Prime Video
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Mystics Player Leaders
- Brittney Sykes is averaging 12.3 points, 3.6 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.
- Ariel Atkins puts up 12.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 41% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
- Tianna Hawkins puts up 6.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, she posts 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Shatori Walker-Kimbrough is averaging 4.6 points, 1.4 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game.
- Queen Egbo is putting up 3.2 points, 0.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.
Mystics vs. Storm Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Mystics
|-5.5
|156.5
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Mystics or Storm with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.