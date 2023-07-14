The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets square off on Friday at 7:10 PM ET. Mookie Betts and Francisco Lindor have been on a tear as of late for their respective squads.

Dodgers vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers average 1.7 home runs per game to rank second in baseball with 149 total home runs.

Los Angeles is third in MLB with a .456 slugging percentage.

The Dodgers' .244 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.

Los Angeles has the No. 4 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.6 runs per game (494 total runs).

The Dodgers rank fifth in baseball with a .331 on-base percentage.

The Dodgers strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 16 average in MLB.

The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.

Los Angeles has the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).

The Dodgers have the 17th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.275).

Mets Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mets rank ninth in Major League Baseball with 114 home runs.

New York ranks 16th in the majors with a .404 team slugging percentage.

The Mets' .240 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.

New York has scored 405 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Mets have an on-base percentage of .320 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

The Mets are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fifth with an average of 7.9 strikeouts per game.

New York averages the 13th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.

New York has pitched to a 4.39 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Mets pitchers have a 1.350 WHIP this season, 21st in the majors.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Julio Urias makes the start for the Dodgers, his 13th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.76 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 64 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Friday, July 7 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the left-hander threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

Urias enters the matchup with six quality starts under his belt this year.

Urias will look to secure his 10th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.

In one of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher

Justin Verlander (3-4) will take the mound for the Mets, his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Verlander has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 12 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 7/4/2023 Pirates L 9-7 Home Emmet Sheehan Luis Ortiz 7/5/2023 Pirates W 6-4 Home Bobby Miller Osvaldo Bido 7/6/2023 Pirates W 5-2 Home Julio Urías Johan Oviedo 7/7/2023 Angels W 11-4 Home Tony Gonsolin Griffin Canning 7/8/2023 Angels W 10-5 Home Alex Vesia Reid Detmers 7/14/2023 Mets - Away Julio Urías Justin Verlander 7/15/2023 Mets - Away - Kodai Senga 7/16/2023 Mets - Away - Max Scherzer 7/17/2023 Orioles - Away - - 7/18/2023 Orioles - Away - - 7/19/2023 Orioles - Away Julio Urías Dean Kremer

Mets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mets Starter Opponent Starter 7/5/2023 Diamondbacks W 2-1 Away Kodai Senga Tommy Henry 7/6/2023 Diamondbacks W 9-0 Away Carlos Carrasco Ryne Nelson 7/7/2023 Padres W 7-5 Away Justin Verlander Yu Darvish 7/8/2023 Padres L 3-1 Away David Peterson Blake Snell 7/9/2023 Padres L 6-2 Away Max Scherzer Joe Musgrove 7/14/2023 Dodgers - Home Justin Verlander Julio Urías 7/15/2023 Dodgers - Home Kodai Senga - 7/16/2023 Dodgers - Home Max Scherzer - 7/18/2023 White Sox - Home - - 7/19/2023 White Sox - Home - - 7/20/2023 White Sox - Home - -

