Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday, Jake Fraley and the Cincinnati Reds face the Milwaukee Brewers and Corbin Burnes, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Brewers) he went 0-for-1.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley has 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 32 walks while batting .274.
- Fraley has had a hit in 44 of 72 games this season (61.1%), including multiple hits 17 times (23.6%).
- He has gone deep in 13.9% of his games in 2023 (10 of 72), and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 45.8% of his games this season, Fraley has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (16.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 23 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|35
|.275
|AVG
|.274
|.336
|OBP
|.400
|.483
|SLG
|.453
|13
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|5
|24
|RBI
|28
|24/10
|K/BB
|19/22
|7
|SB
|9
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 4.10 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (114 total, 1.3 per game).
- Burnes gets the start for the Brewers, his 19th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.94 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.94), 26th in WHIP (1.137), and 32nd in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
