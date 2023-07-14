Jonathan India is back in action for the Cincinnati Reds against Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee BrewersJuly 14 at 7:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-4 against the Brewers.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Corbin Burnes

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jonathan India At The Plate

India is hitting .250 with 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 36 walks.

In 69.2% of his games this year (63 of 91), India has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (20.9%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 11 games this season (12.1%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his chances at the plate.

India has driven in a run in 30 games this year (33.0%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (12.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 54.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (12.1%).

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 47 .288 AVG .219 .385 OBP .300 .462 SLG .370 17 XBH 13 5 HR 8 25 RBI 24 31/19 K/BB 46/17 7 SB 4

Brewers Pitching Rankings