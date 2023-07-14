Reds vs. Brewers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Graham Ashcraft gets the nod on the mound for the Cincinnati Reds aiming to take down Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
The Brewers have been listed as -120 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Reds (+100). A 10-run total is listed in the game.
Reds vs. Brewers Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Brewers
|-120
|+100
|10
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Reds Recent Betting Performance
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 3-3.
- In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Reds and their foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.
Discover More About This Game
Reds Betting Records & Stats
- The Reds have been underdogs in 66 games this season and have come away with the win 32 times (48.5%) in those contests.
- This season, Cincinnati has won 27 of its 59 games, or 45.8%, when it's the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.
- The Reds have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in 53 of its 91 games with a total this season.
- The Reds are 6-6-0 against the spread in their 12 games that had a posted line this season.
Reds Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|23-21
|27-20
|19-21
|31-20
|32-29
|18-12
