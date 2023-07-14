The Cincinnati Reds (50-41) host the Milwaukee Brewers (49-42) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

The Brewers will give the ball to Corbin Burnes (7-5, 3.94 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Graham Ashcraft (4-6, 6.28 ERA).

Reds vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (7-5, 3.94 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (4-6, 6.28 ERA)

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Graham Ashcraft

Ashcraft (4-6) takes the mound first for the Reds in his 17th start of the season. He has a 6.28 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday, July 5, the right-hander went six innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up one earned run while surrendering seven hits.

The 25-year-old has put together a 6.28 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .290 to his opponents.

Ashcraft is trying to claim his third straight quality start in this matchup.

Ashcraft will try to build on a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.1 frames per appearance).

He has had one outing this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Graham Ashcraft vs. Brewers

The opposing Brewers offense has a collective .232 batting average, and is 27th in the league with 694 total hits and 22nd in MLB action with 384 runs scored. They have the 26th-ranked slugging percentage (.378) and are 20th in all of MLB with 97 home runs.

Ashcraft has a 22.5 ERA and a 3.25 WHIP against the Brewers this season in four innings pitched, allowing a .429 batting average over one appearance.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes

Burnes (7-5) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 18 games this season with a 3.94 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .211.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Burnes will look to finish five or more innings for the 17th start in a row.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 28-year-old's 3.94 ERA ranks 36th, 1.137 WHIP ranks 26th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 32nd.

Corbin Burnes vs. Reds

The Reds are batting .257 this season, 10th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .417 (11th in the league) with 98 home runs.

The Reds have gone 5-for-40 with two home runs and five RBI in two games against the right-hander this season.

