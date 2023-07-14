Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tyler Stephenson returns to action for the Cincinnati Reds versus Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee BrewersJuly 14 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 9 against the Brewers) he went 0-for-2.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson has 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 36 walks while hitting .257.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 77th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 127th in slugging.
- Stephenson has reached base via a hit in 54 games this season (of 85 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.
- In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (8.2%, and 2% of his trips to the plate).
- Stephenson has driven home a run in 30 games this year (35.3%), including more than one RBI in 8.2% of his games.
- In 41.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.1%).
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|45
|.259
|AVG
|.256
|.344
|OBP
|.342
|.388
|SLG
|.366
|8
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|19
|38/17
|K/BB
|55/19
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (114 total, 1.3 per game).
- Burnes gets the start for the Brewers, his 19th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.94 ERA and 102 strikeouts through 107 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.94 ERA ranks 36th, 1.137 WHIP ranks 26th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 32nd.
