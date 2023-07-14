Tyler Stephenson returns to action for the Cincinnati Reds versus Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee BrewersJuly 14 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 9 against the Brewers) he went 0-for-2.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Great American Ball Park

Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

TV Channel: BSOH

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson has 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 36 walks while hitting .257.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 77th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 127th in slugging.

Stephenson has reached base via a hit in 54 games this season (of 85 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.

In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (8.2%, and 2% of his trips to the plate).

Stephenson has driven home a run in 30 games this year (35.3%), including more than one RBI in 8.2% of his games.

In 41.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 45 .259 AVG .256 .344 OBP .342 .388 SLG .366 8 XBH 13 5 HR 2 18 RBI 19 38/17 K/BB 55/19 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings