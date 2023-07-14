Will Benson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Will Benson is available when the Cincinnati Reds battle Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-1 against the Brewers.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson is batting .291 with four doubles, four triples, four home runs and 18 walks.
- Benson has reached base via a hit in 21 games this season (of 42 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- In 9.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Benson has had at least one RBI in 16.7% of his games this year (seven of 42), with more than one RBI three times (7.1%).
- In 35.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (9.5%).
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|24
|.212
|AVG
|.354
|.305
|OBP
|.447
|.385
|SLG
|.585
|3
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|6
|21/7
|K/BB
|12/11
|4
|SB
|3
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Brewers have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (114 total, 1.3 per game).
- Burnes (7-5 with a 3.94 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 19th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty went six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.94), 26th in WHIP (1.137), and 32nd in K/9 (8.6) among pitchers who qualify.
