On Saturday, Jake Fraley (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Freddy Peralta

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley is batting .271 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 32 walks.

Fraley has had a hit in 44 of 73 games this season (60.3%), including multiple hits 17 times (23.3%).

In 13.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Fraley has picked up an RBI in 45.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 16.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 23 of 73 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 35 .268 AVG .274 .333 OBP .400 .472 SLG .453 13 XBH 9 6 HR 5 24 RBI 28 27/10 K/BB 19/22 7 SB 9

Brewers Pitching Rankings