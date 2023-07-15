Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jonathan India (.267 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan India? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India is hitting .247 with 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 36 walks.
- India has gotten at least one hit in 68.5% of his games this season (63 of 92), with at least two hits 19 times (20.7%).
- He has gone deep in 12.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- India has driven in a run in 30 games this year (32.6%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (12.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 54.3% of his games this season (50 of 92), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (12.0%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|47
|.281
|AVG
|.219
|.377
|OBP
|.300
|.450
|SLG
|.370
|17
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|8
|25
|RBI
|24
|34/19
|K/BB
|46/17
|7
|SB
|4
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 4.05 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 114 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Peralta (5-7) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 4.60 ERA in 92 2/3 innings pitched, with 107 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, July 6 against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.60 ERA ranks 49th, 1.293 WHIP ranks 44th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 10th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.