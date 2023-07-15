Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds will take on Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park in the of a six-game series, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Reds as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Brewers +100 moneyline odds. The total for the game has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Reds vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -120 +100 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

The Reds have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

The Reds and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have won 15 of the 22 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (68.2%).

Cincinnati has gone 9-5 (winning 64.3% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The Reds have an implied moneyline win probability of 54.5% in this contest.

Cincinnati has played in 92 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 53 times (53-38-1).

The Reds have a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-22 27-20 19-21 31-21 32-30 18-12

