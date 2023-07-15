The Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich take the field in the game of a six-game series against Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday at Great American Ball Park.

Reds vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 20th in MLB play with 98 total home runs.

Cincinnati is 12th in MLB with a .413 slugging percentage.

The Reds' .255 batting average ranks 11th in MLB.

Cincinnati is the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.9 runs per game (454 total).

The Reds' .336 on-base percentage ranks third-best in MLB.

The Reds' nine strikeouts per game rank 24th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Cincinnati has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the majors.

Cincinnati has a 4.83 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Reds average baseball's fifth-highest WHIP (1.445).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send Andrew Abbott (4-1) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.38 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Saturday, July 8 against the Milwaukee Brewers, the left-hander went 4 1/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

Abbott has recorded five quality starts this year.

Abbott has pitched five or more innings in a game six times this year entering this game.

In three of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 7/6/2023 Nationals W 5-4 Away Brandon Williamson MacKenzie Gore 7/7/2023 Brewers L 7-3 Away Andrew Abbott Corbin Burnes 7/8/2023 Brewers W 8-5 Away Luke Weaver Colin Rea 7/9/2023 Brewers L 1-0 Away Ben Lively Wade Miley 7/14/2023 Brewers L 1-0 Home Graham Ashcraft Corbin Burnes 7/15/2023 Brewers - Home Andrew Abbott Freddy Peralta 7/16/2023 Brewers - Home Ben Lively Adrian Houser 7/17/2023 Giants - Home Brandon Williamson - 7/18/2023 Giants - Home - - 7/19/2023 Giants - Home Graham Ashcraft Ross Stripling 7/20/2023 Giants - Home Andrew Abbott Alex Cobb

